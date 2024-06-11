188,887 Shares in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 188,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $8,295,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,170.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 631,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 581,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 508,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 499,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 67,775 shares in the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.85 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

