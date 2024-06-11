22,144 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $181,608,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,657,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,290. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

