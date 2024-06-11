246,586 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 246,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.47. 351,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

