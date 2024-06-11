28,998 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Black Hills comprises 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 213,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after buying an additional 475,768 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,122,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2 %

Black Hills stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,244. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $63.51.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

