29,856 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 113,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,179. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

