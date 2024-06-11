39,824 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Axcelis Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,105,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,425,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,924,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $127.20. 549,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.