4,125 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AON by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AON by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,936 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in AON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $293.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,660. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.