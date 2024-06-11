462,444 Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Purchased by Superstring Capital Management LP

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 462,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.6% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

MRNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 773,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.