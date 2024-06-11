48,682 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

LCTU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

