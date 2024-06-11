593,513 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 593,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,459,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 163,126 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 219,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 274,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

DT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $46.54. 4,114,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

