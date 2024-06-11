A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in A10 Networks by 18.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,708,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

