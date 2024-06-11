Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 10,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 34,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $705.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

