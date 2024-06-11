Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Accenture by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.45.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Accenture stock traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $293.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,065. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

