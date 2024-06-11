Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFMD stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

