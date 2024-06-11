Affirm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 68,678 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical volume of 56,390 call options.

Affirm Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of AFRM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 13,344,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.