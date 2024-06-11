AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.63. 2,799,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,365,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

