Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

