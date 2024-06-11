Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.86

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.86 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 1145548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.21. The stock has a market cap of £71.71 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

