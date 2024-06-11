Alden Global Capital LLC Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Symbotic comprises 0.8% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. 958,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -153.74 and a beta of 1.93. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYM. Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

