Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.49 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $38.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00046437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00015996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,579,102 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

