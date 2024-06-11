Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.30

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 3332477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £286.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.75.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

