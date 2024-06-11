Alta Park Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alta Park Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,781 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. 6,407,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,290,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

