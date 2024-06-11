Alta Park Capital LP Invests $21.58 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 472,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,000. Roblox makes up approximately 2.2% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Roblox by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

