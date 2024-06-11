Alta Park Capital LP Sells 115,483 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 731,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,483 shares during the quarter. GitLab accounts for approximately 4.7% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $46,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after purchasing an additional 530,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 567,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

