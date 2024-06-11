Alta Park Capital LP Takes $2.30 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 27,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,859. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

