Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.92% of Ambarella worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $23,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 373,915 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 544,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

