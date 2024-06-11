American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

