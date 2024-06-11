American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 239061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
American Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.