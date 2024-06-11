Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 80,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

COLD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.