Analog Century Management LP Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Analog Century Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,144 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.7% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 139.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 162,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,927,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,472,000 after purchasing an additional 418,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,377. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

