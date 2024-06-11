Analog Century Management LP Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 447,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,643,000. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 3.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.41% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.50. 433,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,659. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

