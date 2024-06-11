Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $50.67

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,606,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,520,000 after acquiring an additional 149,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

