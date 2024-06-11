Analyzing CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 8.18% 10.99% 7.67% Healthcare Triangle -39.76% -307.58% -92.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

CSP has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CSP and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $64.65 million 2.17 $5.20 million $0.56 25.68 Healthcare Triangle $27.47 million 0.12 -$12.34 million ($2.56) -0.24

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CSP and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CSP beats Healthcare Triangle on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT that stopping the attacks that are used to attack critical infrastructure applications; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

