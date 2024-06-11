Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.94 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $372.37 million and $11.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.56 or 0.99822550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00089684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03825913 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $14,448,723.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

