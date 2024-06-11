Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $384.20 million and $13.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.75 or 0.99776757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004262 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0396057 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $15,195,779.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

