Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

