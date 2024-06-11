Ardor (ARDR) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Ardor has a market cap of $80.71 million and $10.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00046726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

