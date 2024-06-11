Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $143.99 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ark has a market capitalization of $143.99 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,397,740 coins and its circulating supply is 181,398,460 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

