ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.63 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get ASD alerts:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05192654 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,443,640.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

