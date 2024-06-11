Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.00. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 179,352 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATAT shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $212.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Articles

