Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1,353.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,026 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90,352 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 130,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.74. 2,227,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $237.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

