Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.70 on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. 3,701,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.05.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.