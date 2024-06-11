Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.99-8.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.05.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.50. 3,700,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

