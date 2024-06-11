AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,898,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 883,135 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. AvePoint's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,061 shares of company stock worth $724,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AvePoint by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

