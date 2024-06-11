Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $224.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.35. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $162.35 and a 12-month high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,377 shares of company stock worth $2,356,252. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

