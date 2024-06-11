Avidity Partners Management LP Decreases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136,600 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 1.01% of Blueprint Medicines worth $56,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 505,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $1,205,570.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

