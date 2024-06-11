Avidity Partners Management LP Has $89.94 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises 3.3% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 1.25% of Acadia Healthcare worth $89,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,887,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. 503,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,911. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

