Avidity Partners Management LP Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $591.29. The stock had a trading volume of 444,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,233. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $389.48 and a twelve month high of $592.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.84 and a 200 day moving average of $512.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

