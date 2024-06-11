Avidity Partners Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308,381 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.2% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. 849,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,700. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

