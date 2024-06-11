Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 49,600 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $4,483,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in argenx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in argenx by 29.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.50. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

